US Bancorp DE Buys 2,298 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.