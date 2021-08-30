US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $36,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN opened at $25.35 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36.

