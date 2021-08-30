US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $45,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $25.11.

