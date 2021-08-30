US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

GS stock opened at $419.69 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.73. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

