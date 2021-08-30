US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $59,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.