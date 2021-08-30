US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $267.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $267.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

