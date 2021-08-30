Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWO. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. 70,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

