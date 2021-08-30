Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,056. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.25. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

