Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $247.62. 428,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

