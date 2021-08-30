Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 459,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,018. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.76.

