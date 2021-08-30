Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM remained flat at $$107.94 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59.

