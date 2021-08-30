Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $107.67. 586,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

