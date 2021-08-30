Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,677,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $247.62. 428,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

