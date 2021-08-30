Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VONE stock opened at $209.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $210.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter.

