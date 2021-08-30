Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.20. 16,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.01.

