Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 59,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

