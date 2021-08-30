Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $233.29

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $233.29 and last traded at $233.12, with a volume of 5222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

