VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Monday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.42 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.42.
About VAT Group
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.