Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 438,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 323,800 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

