Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

