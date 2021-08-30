Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,696 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after buying an additional 379,072 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 37.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

X opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.