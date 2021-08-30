Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $212.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

