Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

