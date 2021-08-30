Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $18.94

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $20.44. Veritone shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $641.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Veritone by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.