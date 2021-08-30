ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,529 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.