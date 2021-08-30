Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

MTW opened at $25.37 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

