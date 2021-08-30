Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 845,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Protagonist Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTGX opened at $47.87 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

