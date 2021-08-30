Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,069 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

COTY opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

