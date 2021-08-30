Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,327 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $39,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

