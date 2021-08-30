Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 67,092 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $35,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $50.12 on Monday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

STFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,435 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.