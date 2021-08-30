Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,590 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Masco worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1,349.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.