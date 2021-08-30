Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,998 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Tempur Sealy International worth $33,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.