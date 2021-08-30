ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Short Interest Update

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VCST stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. ViewCast.com has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

ViewCast.com Company Profile

ViewCast.com, Inc develops industrial hardware and software through Niagara Streaming Media and Osprey business. The Niagara Streaming Media business delivers systems that are self-contained professional-grade systems. It serves broadcasters, enterprises, educational institutions and government entities.

