Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIOT. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.