VITE Price Up 1.5% This Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $45.57 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,924,645 coins and its circulating supply is 487,353,535 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

