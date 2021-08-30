Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Volex (OTC:VLXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Volex stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Volex has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $5.38.
Volex Company Profile
