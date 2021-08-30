Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

