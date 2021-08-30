Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.17 -$15.68 million $1.45 17.19 Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.27 -$143.34 million ($0.37) -25.43

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -7.88% -2.30% -1.23% Summit Hotel Properties -52.10% -12.12% -5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

