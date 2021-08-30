WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

NYSE CVX opened at $98.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

