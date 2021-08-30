WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $133.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

