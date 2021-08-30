WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after buying an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $90.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,007.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.