Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,617,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $154.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

