Watchman Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.0% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

