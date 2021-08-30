Watchman Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.6% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.04 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

