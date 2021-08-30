Watchman Group Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up 1.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $1,169,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. 2,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

