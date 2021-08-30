Watchman Group Inc. Trims Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.70. The company had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.70. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

