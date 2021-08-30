Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.07

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.24, with a volume of 6457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

