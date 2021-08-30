Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

WEBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Weber has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

