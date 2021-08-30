WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSBC. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.