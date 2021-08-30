Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

